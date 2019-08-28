Six Civilians Feared Dead in Indonesia as Security Forces Open Fire at Protesters- Reports

As many as six civilians are feared dead and at least three others injured after Indonesian security forces opened fire at protesters in Deiyai regency, Papua province, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) As many as six civilians are feared dead and at least three others injured after Indonesian security forces opened fire at protesters in Deiyai regency, Papua province, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Jakarta Post, the security forces only confirmed the killing of one soldier and that at least two police officers had been injured in the violence.

Other media reports said, citing national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo that the information about the killed protesters was a provocation.

Protests and riots began in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua last week after emerging reports on social networks about attacks on Papuan students in cities in other provinces of the country East Java and West Sulawesi.

On August 19, protesters in the West Papuan provincial capital of Manokwari torched the building of the local parliament, prompting Indonesian President Joko Widodo to urge them to forgive each other "as fellow countrymen."

Protesters in Papua and West Papua declare their readiness to continue the action until ethnic discrimination against Papuans ceases in the country. According to representatives of the Indonesian security forces, the cause of the mass demonstrations in the eastern part of the country was the inflammatory and often false messages on social networks about attacks on the Papuans and ethnic clashes between the Papuans and representatives of other nationalities in the central provinces of the country.