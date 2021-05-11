UrduPoint.com
Six Civilians Injured In Rocket Attack On Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Six Civilians Injured in Rocket Attack on Southern Israel - Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Six civilians were injured in a rocket attack on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"As non-stop barrages of rockets continue to be fired toward southern Israel, an apartment building in Ashkelon was hit. 6 civilians were injured," the IDF said on Twitter.

