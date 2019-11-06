Six Civilians Injured In Shelling Attack In Syria's Aleppo - Reports
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:20 PM
Six civilians sustained injuries on Wednesday as a result of a shelling attack in the northwestern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo, national media reported
The terrorists fired two shells that exploded near the Justice Palace, according to the Ikhbariya broadcaster.
Further details of the incident remain unknown.
From 2012-2016, Syria's second-largest city of Aleppo was a site of one of the most significant battles of the Syrian war, which has been raging in the Arab republic since 2011. As a result of the battle, the Syrian troops, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, restored control over the city, which was devastated by more than four years of hostilities.