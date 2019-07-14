(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A rocket attack carried out by militants in two districts of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday killed six civilians and left eight others injured, local media reported.

The attack took place in Aleppo's Minian and Halab Al Jadid districts, the state news agency SANA reported.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.

The victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced in late 2017. Counterterrorist operations still continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement.