UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Civilians Killed, 8 Others Injured In Rocket Attack In Syria's Aleppo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

Six Civilians Killed, 8 Others Injured in Rocket Attack in Syria's Aleppo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A rocket attack carried out by militants in two districts of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday killed six civilians and left eight others injured, local media reported.

The attack took place in Aleppo's Minian and Halab Al Jadid districts, the state news agency SANA reported.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.

The victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced in late 2017. Counterterrorist operations still continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Iraq Aleppo Sunday 2017 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

1 hour ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

2 hours ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.