CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Six civilians are dead after a car bomb blast went off in Syria's northern town of Tell Abiad, controlled by Turkish military, on Sunday, the national Sham FM radio station reported.

The Turkish military took control of Tell Abiad in October during Operation Peace Spring, aimed at eliminating Kurdish militias in the border area.

The town has since been rocked by a string of deadly car bomb blasts, usually blamed by Ankara on Kurdish militants, whom it views as terrorists.