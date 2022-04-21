UrduPoint.com

Six Colombian Soldiers Killed In Bomb Attack By Drug Dealers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Six Colombian Soldiers Killed in Bomb Attack by Drug Dealers - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Members of the drug cartel Clan del Golfo blew up a military vehicle carrying Colombian soldiers in the department of Antioquia in the northwest of the country, leaving six dead and eight more injured, Colombian media reported on Wednesday.

The vehicle was blown up by a homemade mine after Colombian soldiers had eliminated one and captured two more militants of the drug cartel in the municipality of Frontino, the Colombian radio station Caracol said, citing General Juvenal Diaz.

Six soldiers were reportedly killed in the explosion. Eight others were injured, with one undergoing amputation of his lower extremities, Caracol said.

Three more soldiers are believed missing. A search operation has been launched at the scene of the incident, according to the radio station.

The Colombian armed forces have been conducting a special operation against militarized drug dealers from the Clan del Golfo in the department of Antioquia, wherever coca is grown. The region is located on a drug trafficking route.

