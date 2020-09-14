Six Countries Invited to Participate in Kavkaz-2020 Drills - Russian Defense Ministry

Russia has invited servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Iran to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry informs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia has invited servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Iran to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"... military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to the exercise, in total - up to 1,000 foreign military personnel," the Defense Ministry said, adding that representatives from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka are planning to attend the drills as observers.

Meanwhile Iran has been invited to take part in the navy exercises in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that seven countries (Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, and Pakistan) had been invited to join the Kavkaz-2020 maneuvers, while Azerbaijan and Iran had been invited to participate in the navy exercises in the Caspian Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this month that nine foreign countries were planning to take part in the Kavkaz-2020 drills.

The Kavkaz 2020 military exercises are planned to be held in two stages, from September 21 until September 26, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.