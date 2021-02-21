UrduPoint.com
Six Countries Want Advanced Russian Tank Armata For Their Armies - Rosoboronexport

Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Six Countries Want Advanced Russian Tank Armata for Their Armies - Rosoboronexport

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Director General of the Russian state arms exporter (Rosoboronexport) Alexander Mikheev said on Sunday that six countries were in the market for Russia's T-14 Armata tank as a potential base combat vehicle of their armed forces.

Mikheev made the statement at the Abu Dhabi-hosted IDEX-2021 international arms fare, where the Armata tank is presented for the first time.

"A number of countries consider tank Armata for the main combat tank. Some six countries, which already use our tanks and gladly hold consultations with us, have expressed interest in Armata," the Rosoboronexport chief said.

Mikheev said the Armata tank was brought to the fare to demonstrate its superiority to T-80 and T-90 tank models.

T-14 is the world's only post-war third-generation tank. Armata tanks are designed for fighting an enemy in close proximity and supporting ground force offensives.

More Stories From World

