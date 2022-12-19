UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 1 Injured In Condominium Shooting In Canada's Ontario - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Six people are dead, including the suspect, and one individual sustained injuries in a shooting at a condominium building in the Canadian province of Ontario, police said on Monday.

"Five victims are deceased, a sixth victim is in hospital in serious condition and the suspect is deceased following an active shooter incident at a condominium building located at 9235 Jane Street in the City of Vaughan," the police said in a statement.

The shooting took place on Sunday evening. Police were called to the residential building for a report of an active male shooter who had shot several victims.

When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and the male suspect. The latter was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

