Six Dead, 11 Wounded In Russian Strike On Southern Ukraine: Zelensky

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 08:34 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more.

"A Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rig.

At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead," he said in a statement on social media.

He posted video footage taken by emergency services at the scene showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.

