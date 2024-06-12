Six Dead, 11 Wounded In Russian Strike On Southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 08:34 PM
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more
"A Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rig.
At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead," he said in a statement on social media.
He posted video footage taken by emergency services at the scene showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.
