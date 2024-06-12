Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike on his home town in southern Ukraine had left six people dead and wounded nearly a dozen more.

"A Russian missile attack on Kryvy Rig.

At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead," he said in a statement on social media.

He posted video footage taken by emergency services at the scene showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.