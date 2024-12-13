Six Dead, 60 Injured In Elderly Care Center Fire In Jordan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A fire at a private elderly care center in Amman on Friday claimed the lives of six residents and injured 60 others, according to Jordan's official news agency Petra.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the White Family Association’s Elderly Care Center, which housed 111 residents in an 80-square-meter (861-square-feet) space, according to the agency.
Five people sustained severe injuries, while 55 suffered moderate harm, it added.
The agency quoted Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa, who confirmed: “All evacuated residents are safe.”
She also said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From World
-
Bodo/Glimt secure 2-1 win over Besiktas in Europa League6 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 60 injured in elderly care center fire in Jordan6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Man City striker set to be Georgia's new far-right president16 minutes ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to hold peace talks in Angola26 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania appointed acting chargé d'affaires in Damascus36 minutes ago
-
Amazon's Jeff Bezos plans to donate $1M to Trump's inauguration: Report36 minutes ago
-
Venezuela hosts World Forum on Special Economic Zones36 minutes ago
-
Somalia’s justice minister hails Türkiye’s mediator role in Africa46 minutes ago
-
Macron to finally name new French PM after deadlock46 minutes ago
-
'Part of Bogota's soul': how Colombia fired up the car-free movement1 hour ago
-
Japanese researchers test pioneering drug to regrow teeth1 hour ago
-
China jails former Premier League star Li Tie 20 years for corruption1 hour ago