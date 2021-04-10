UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dead After Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Java - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:11 PM

Six Dead After Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Java - Reports

Six people are dead after an earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, then national Antara news agency reported, citing the national disaster mitigation agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Six people are dead after an earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, then national Antara news agency reported, citing the national disaster mitigation agency.

One more person sustained serious injuries.

The US Geological Survey reported earlier in the day that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred near the coast of the East Java province in central Indonesia. The epicenter was located about 45 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Malang. The Indonesian meteorological agency estimated the magnitude at 6.7.

Over 300 buildings are reported to have been damaged by the disaster.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Malang Indonesia

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

2 minutes ago

Motivation level of frontline healthcare workers h ..

3 minutes ago

Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Grand ..

4 minutes ago

Minister for facilitating 70-year plus citizens

5 minutes ago

Tunisia walks back stricter virus curfew

5 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.