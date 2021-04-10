Six people are dead after an earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, then national Antara news agency reported, citing the national disaster mitigation agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Six people are dead after an earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, then national Antara news agency reported, citing the national disaster mitigation agency.

One more person sustained serious injuries.

The US Geological Survey reported earlier in the day that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred near the coast of the East Java province in central Indonesia. The epicenter was located about 45 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Malang. The Indonesian meteorological agency estimated the magnitude at 6.7.

Over 300 buildings are reported to have been damaged by the disaster.