Six Dead After Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Nigeria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A 21-story building collapsed on Monday in Nigeria's largest city of Lagos, killing six and leaving many others trapped in the rubble, the Vanguard newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The residential building under construction is located in the Ikoyi area, a luxurious Lagos neighborhood.

It reportedly collapsed at 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT). At least 50 people, including the owner of the building, remain trapped inside, a rescuer told the newspaper on the ground.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and the police, among others, are engaged in rescue operations.

