UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dead Amid Anti-Citizenship Law Protests In India - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Six Dead Amid Anti-Citizenship Law Protests in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Six people have been killed in the northeastern Indian state of Assam since protests erupted over a controversial law expediting citizenship to all sects but Muslims, media said Sunday.

The death toll climbed by two after a protester died of an injury he sustained when police shot at him on Thursday, with a man died of burns after his vehicle was set alight on Saturday, India's news 18 channel said.

The Indian parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that fast-tracked citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who had led from neighboring countries before December 2014.

Internet was suspended in Assam until Monday as part of a broader curfew. Train services were disrupted between the region's biggest city of Guwahati and the rest of the country as security forces moved in.

Assam's police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reportedly said that 85 people had been detained for taking part in violent demonstrations. He added that the situation had been brought under control.

Related Topics

India Police Parliament Vehicle Died Guwahati Man December Citizenship Sunday Muslim Christian Media All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, co ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Consultative Council committee prepares to ..

2 hours ago

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi officially named the ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality ink agreement t ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.