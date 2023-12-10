Six dead as severe tornado strikes eastern US

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Six people are dead Saturday after a severe tornado tore through the state of Tennessee in the US, according to media reports.

Three people, including a child, were killed in Montgomery County in northern Nashville.

Three others were killed in severe storms north of downtown, the Washington-based Tennessean reported.

The cities of Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Springfield, Cumberland Furnace and Madison are areas affected by an unconfirmed number of tornado touchdowns.

Hendersonville sustained a direct hit and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Gallatin Police have confirmed damage to multiple homes, and the National Weather Service is currently operating on emergency generator power.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued a warning for residents to exercise extreme caution, especially in areas directly affected by the tornado, as there may be downed power lines.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center is assessing the overall damage.