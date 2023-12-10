Open Menu

Six Dead As Severe Tornado Strikes Eastern US

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Six dead as severe tornado strikes eastern US

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Six people are dead Saturday after a severe tornado tore through the state of Tennessee in the US, according to media reports.

Three people, including a child, were killed in Montgomery County in northern Nashville.

Three others were killed in severe storms north of downtown, the Washington-based Tennessean reported.

The cities of Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Springfield, Cumberland Furnace and Madison are areas affected by an unconfirmed number of tornado touchdowns.

Hendersonville sustained a direct hit and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Gallatin Police have confirmed damage to multiple homes, and the National Weather Service is currently operating on emergency generator power.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued a warning for residents to exercise extreme caution, especially in areas directly affected by the tornado, as there may be downed power lines.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center is assessing the overall damage.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Springfield Clarksville Cumberland Madison Montgomery Nashville May Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

12 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

12 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

13 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

13 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

13 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

13 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

13 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

13 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

13 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World