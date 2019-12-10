UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Dead In Gun Rampage At Czech Hospital

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:19 PM

Six dead in gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing four men and two women in what the premier called an "immense tragedy

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing four men and two women in what the premier called an "immense tragedy".

Police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova said the suspect had fled in a silver Renault Laguna car and remained at large.

Police advised "maximum possible caution" as the man was "armed and dangerous".

The gunman allegedly shot people at close range as they sat waiting in the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometres east of Prague.

"I was told the dead were people sitting in the waiting room of the trauma ward, fortunately there were not as many as usual," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told the public Czech Television.

"The gunman was allegedly shooting from a close range, aiming at the head and neck.

" Two people remain in a serious condition, with one undergoing surgery, hospital officials said.

Police have tweeted a picture of the alleged suspect, showing a man with thick black hair who was wearing a red and black jacket and trainers.

Earlier, they had posted a photo of a different man with receding ginger hair, saying he was "an important witness to the event". Police have since deleted the image.

Babis said the shooting, which took place shortly after 0600 GMT, was "a catastrophe".

"It's something we're not used to in our country," the populist billionaire added. "I absolutely don't understand the motive of this young man." President Milos Zeman also sent in condolences.

"I'm with you in my heart, I'm thinking of you in these tragic hours," he said in a tweet sent out by his spokesman.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Prime Minister Police Car Young Laguna Ostrava Prague Man Hub Women Silver Event TV From Renault

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro signs Hollywood m ..

12 seconds ago

DPR Ready for Direct Dialogue With Kiev - DPR Head ..

13 seconds ago

Seoul Issues Dust Advisory as Concentration of Par ..

15 seconds ago

Myanmar must 'stop this genocide' of Rohingyas, Ga ..

16 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Praises ..

10 minutes ago

Thousands Died in UK Over Last 3 Years While Await ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.