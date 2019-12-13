(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) A fire that broke out Friday morning in a residential building in Russia's Altai territory, which borders Kazakhstan, claimed the lives of four children and two adults, the emergency services told Sputnik.

"Bodies of six people two adults and four kids were recovered while the fire on Pervomayskaya Street in Glubokoye settlement was being extinguished," the press office said.

The Russian Investigative Committee in the Altai territory have opened a criminal case into potential manslaughter. According to the committee, faulty electrical wiring could have been the cause of the fire.