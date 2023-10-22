Open Menu

Six Dead In Russian Strike On Ukrainian Mail Depot

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Russian missile strikes killed at least six people and wounded 14 others Saturday, when they hit a mail depot in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, local officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container with the logo of Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.

"All six dead and 14 injured as a result of the occupiers' attack were employees of the company who were inside the Nova Poshta terminal," Kharkiv region governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

"The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries," he added.

Of the 14 being treated in hospital, seven were in a serious condition. "Doctors are fighting for their lives," he added.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, Russian forces in the Belgorod region north of Kharkiv fired S-300 missiles, two of which hit the warehouse.

"Debris analysis continues at the site in order to establish the exact number of injured and dead," office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko told Suspilne, Ukraine's state broadcaster.

