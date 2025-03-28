Six dead in sinking of Egypt tourist submarine

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Six people died on Thursday, two of them minors, when a tourist submarine carrying dozens of Russian visitors sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast near a major resort town.

Egyptian state media put the toll at six, while Russian state news agencies quoted General Consul Viktor Voropaev as saying that five people were confirmed dead, two of them minors.

Russia's consulate in the tourist hub of Hurghada earlier said the vessel was carrying "45 tourists, including minors" on an underwater excursion to observe coral reefs when it "crashed 1 kilometre from the shore" at about 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT).

"According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada," the consulate said, adding that diplomats had been dispatched to the pier.

The website of state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper gave the toll of six dead and said 29 people were rescued, nine of them wounded.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, quoting an Egyptian emergency services source, reported the death of "five foreigners and one Egyptian".

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.