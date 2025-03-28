Open Menu

Six Dead In Sinking Of Egypt Tourist Submarine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Six dead in sinking of Egypt tourist submarine

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Six people died on Thursday, two of them minors, when a tourist submarine carrying dozens of Russian visitors sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast near a major resort town.

Egyptian state media put the toll at six, while Russian state news agencies quoted General Consul Viktor Voropaev as saying that five people were confirmed dead, two of them minors.

Russia's consulate in the tourist hub of Hurghada earlier said the vessel was carrying "45 tourists, including minors" on an underwater excursion to observe coral reefs when it "crashed 1 kilometre from the shore" at about 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT).

"According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada," the consulate said, adding that diplomats had been dispatched to the pier.

The website of state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper gave the toll of six dead and said 29 people were rescued, nine of them wounded.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, quoting an Egyptian emergency services source, reported the death of "five foreigners and one Egyptian".

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

9 hours ago
 US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

9 hours ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

9 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

10 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

10 hours ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

10 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

11 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World