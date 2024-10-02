Open Menu

Six Dead In Tel Aviv Gun, Knife Attack: Israel Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Six dead in Tel Aviv gun, knife attack: Israel police

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) At least six people were killed in a suspected attack in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Tuesday, police said, adding the two assailants had been "neutralised".

Police described the attack as a shooting and stabbing attack that occurred shortly before Iran fired a barrage of some 180 missiles at targets around Tel Aviv.

"Six civilians were killed in a stabbing and shooting terror attack and nine civilians were injured with varying degrees of injury according to medical sources," police said in a statement.

The attack began when two gunmen attacked passengers on the city's light rail network and then fled on foot before being "neutralised" by police and citizens present using personal firearms, the statement said.

Footage posted online showed people lying on the street in Tel Aviv following the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility.

