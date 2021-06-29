Six dead, several missing in Bali ferry accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Denpasar, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :At least six people died and several more are missing after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Bali, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday, in the latest maritime accident to hit the archipelago.

The KMP Yunicee had 53 passengers and crew aboard on a trip from East Java to the holiday island when the accident happened as the ferry tried to dock, authorities said.

Some 44 people were rescued as the vessel sank while another six died in the accident, with three more missing, they said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

"At the moment we are focusing on rescue and evacuation -- that's our main priority," transport ministry spokesman Adita Irawati told broadcaster Metro tv.