UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Detained In Spanish City Of Bilbao During Anti COVID-19 Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Six Detained in Spanish City of Bilbao During Anti COVID-19 Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least six people have been detained in the center of Bilbao in the Basque Country during the protests against the introduction of curfew and other measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish channel RTVE reported on Friday.

People started gathering on one of the city squares on Thursday at about 21.30 [23:30 GMT].

The protesters started throwing stones, bottles and firecrackers and burnt about 20 waste containers.

According to RTVE, the protesters screamed "Freedom" and shouted slogans against wearing masks and other anti-COVID-19 government measures. The protests continued until 23:30 [01:30 GMT]. The Ertzaintza, the autonomous police force, detained six people during the protests.

Earlier in the week, violent protests against government measures to contain the pandemic took place in Seville, the capital of the autonomous community of Andalusia.

Related Topics

Police Bilbao Seville Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

47 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.