Six Detained in Spanish City of Bilbao During Anti COVID-19 Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least six people have been detained in the center of Bilbao in the Basque Country during the protests against the introduction of curfew and other measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish channel RTVE reported on Friday.

People started gathering on one of the city squares on Thursday at about 21.30 [23:30 GMT].

The protesters started throwing stones, bottles and firecrackers and burnt about 20 waste containers.

According to RTVE, the protesters screamed "Freedom" and shouted slogans against wearing masks and other anti-COVID-19 government measures. The protests continued until 23:30 [01:30 GMT]. The Ertzaintza, the autonomous police force, detained six people during the protests.

Earlier in the week, violent protests against government measures to contain the pandemic took place in Seville, the capital of the autonomous community of Andalusia.