Six Detainees in Paris Teacher Murder Case Released From Custody - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Six people, detained as part of the investigation into the murder of a teacher in the suburbs of Paris, have been released from custody, France Info radio station reported.

According to the radio station's source, among the six released from custody, in addition to the family members of the attacker, is the wife of an Islamist, who was involved in the conflict situation around the teacher, as well as a person who contacted the attacker.

At the moment, ten people remain in custody, including a female student's father, who criticized the murdered teacher, the Islamist and several students.

Last week, France was shaken by reports that history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin in the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons of Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students, prompting outrage among some of Muslim parents.

The suspected attacker was subsequently killed by law enforcement officers, and the investigation into the matter has since been opened. The government has ordered the implementation of a series of measures in the fight against the Islamist threat, with President Emmanuel Macron describing the killing as a "terrorist attack."