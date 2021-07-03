UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Die In Crash Of Private Plane In Haiti: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Six die in crash of private plane in Haiti: officials

Six people were killed when a private airplane crashed south of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, local authorities said Saturday

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Six people were killed when a private airplane crashed south of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, local authorities said Saturday.

The aircraft had taken off from the city's airport at 6:57 pm (2257 GMT) on Friday and should have arrived at Jacmel, on Haiti's southern coast, around an hour later, according to the National Civil Aviation Office (NCAO).

"The plane crashed en route with six people on board," an NCAO incident report said.

Gutenberg Destin, the coordinator of civil protection for Haiti's Ouest Department, confirmed to AFP that all six people on board had perished.

Experts, with the assistance of police, civil protection officers and local authorities, were "working hard to reach the crash scene, in a hard-to-access location," according to the NCAO.

Related Topics

Police Jacmel Port-au-Prince Haiti All From Airport

Recent Stories

Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: mon ..

38 seconds ago

PTI determined to turn AJK a true model welfare St ..

40 seconds ago

561,132 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

41 seconds ago

One dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago

Seminar on "Tourism as an Industry for Women Entre ..

10 minutes ago

Provision of cheap electricity, govt's top priorit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.