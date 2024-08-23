Six Dies In House Fire In Serbia
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A devastating house fire claimed the lives of a family of six, including four young children, in the early hours of Friday in Novi sad, Serbia's second-largest city, as confirmed by Serbia's Interior Ministry.
The fire, which broke out around 3 a.m.
local time in Salajka, one of Novi Sad's oldest neighborhoods, was swiftly brought under control by firefighters. Preliminary investigations indicate that the blaze may have been ignited by a charging electric scooter.
The victims are believed to be members of the same family residing at the address, with the children aged between 2 and 7 years. Both parents also perished in the fire.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of this tragic incident.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics38 minutes ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix38 minutes ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test38 minutes ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls48 minutes ago
-
Norris, Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices48 minutes ago
-
UN confirms first polio case in war-shattered Gaza58 minutes ago
-
UN human rights body urges UK to curb hate speech1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records4 hours ago
-
Toll rises to 11 in Balkan migrant boat tragedy5 hours ago
-
US Fed chair says 'the time has come' to start cutting rates5 hours ago
-
27 Indian tourists killed in Nepal bus accident6 hours ago