Six dies in house fire in Serbia

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A devastating house fire claimed the lives of a family of six, including four young children, in the early hours of Friday in Novi sad, Serbia's second-largest city, as confirmed by Serbia's Interior Ministry.

The fire, which broke out around 3 a.m.

local time in Salajka, one of Novi Sad's oldest neighborhoods, was swiftly brought under control by firefighters. Preliminary investigations indicate that the blaze may have been ignited by a charging electric scooter.

The victims are believed to be members of the same family residing at the address, with the children aged between 2 and 7 years. Both parents also perished in the fire.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of this tragic incident.