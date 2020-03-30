(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Six doctors and ten medical staffers of a hospital in the western Afghan city of Herat have got infected with the coronavirus, the head of the legal department of the Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"One out patient department doctor and one of his colleagues, who have had a trip to Iran, have been infected with corona. Four other doctors have not traveled to Iran but have become infected due to contact with these doctors," Khalid Ahadi said.

He added that nine nurses and an administrative staffer had contracted the disease due to contacts with infected people at the hospital. According to Ahadi, one of the nurses has traveled to Iran.