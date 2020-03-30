UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Doctors Get Infected With Coronavirus In Afghanistan's Herat Hospital- Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:41 PM

Six Doctors Get Infected With Coronavirus in Afghanistan's Herat Hospital- Health Official

Six doctors and ten medical staffers of a hospital in the western Afghan city of Herat have got infected with the coronavirus, the head of the legal department of the Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Six doctors and ten medical staffers of a hospital in the western Afghan city of Herat have got infected with the coronavirus, the head of the legal department of the Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"One out patient department doctor and one of his colleagues, who have had a trip to Iran, have been infected with corona. Four other doctors have not traveled to Iran but have become infected due to contact with these doctors," Khalid Ahadi said.

He added that nine nurses and an administrative staffer had contracted the disease due to contacts with infected people at the hospital. According to Ahadi, one of the nurses has traveled to Iran.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Doctor Herat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

34 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

46 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

1 hour ago

Two COVID-19 suspects admitted, families quarantin ..

22 seconds ago

Putin Calls on Russians to Take Care of Elderly Am ..

23 seconds ago

Iran virus cases top 40,000

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.