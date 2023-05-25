UrduPoint.com

Six Drones Shot Down By Air Defense Forces In Crimea, No Casualties - Region Head

Six Drones Shot Down by Air Defense Forces in Crimea, No Casualties - Region Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Six drones were jammed and landed by means of electronic warfare, as well as shot down by Russia's air defense forces, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said on Thursday, adding that there were no victims or injured.

Earlier in the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that two drones were downed by the naval forces in the Russian port city, adding that several more drones were jammed and landed by electronic warfare equipment.

"Over the past night, six UAVs were jammed and landed by electronic warfare systems, as well as shot down by air defense forces in different regions of the Republic of Crimea. There are no victims or injured," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

