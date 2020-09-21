MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) At least 35 cantons of six Ecuadorian provinces have reported severe volcanic ash emissions following a major eruption of the Sangay volcano in the central part of the country, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) said in a statement on Monday.

"The Adverse Events Monitoring Unit of the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) reports that heavy ash falls are currently occurring in the cantons of the Chimborazo, Bolivar, Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and Santa Elena provinces," the statement read.

Over the past 24 hours, the volcano, which has been active since 2019, made more than a hundred strong explosions and spewed ashes up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) high.

According to the authority, the last powerful explosion barely affected the country's largest city of Guayaquil where the international airport has earlier stopped operations due to ash fallout to clean up.