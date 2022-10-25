UrduPoint.com

Six EU Countries Boost Exports Of Goods To Russia In July - Statistics

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022

Six EU Countries Boost Exports of Goods to Russia in July - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Six EU member states in July boosted exports of goods to Russia year-on-year, with Slovenia and Croatia topping the list, the statistics data analyzed by Sputnik showed on Tuesday.

The data showed that in July, Croatia's exports to Russia amounted to 18.4 million Euros ($18.1 million), and Slovenia's supply was estimated at 98 million euros, which is 59% and 56% higher than last year's figures, respectively. Estonia (16%), Bulgaria (10%), Austria (5%) and Latvia (1%) also increased the exports of goods to Russia year-on-year.

Meanwhile, other EU countries have downsized the export volume to Russia, with Cyprus (-99%) almost completely ceasing the delivery, as well as Luxembourg (-82%), France (-76%), Sweden (-75%) and the Czech Republic (-70%), according to the data.

Imports of Russian goods in the same period jumped in 16 countries of the bloc, with some member states increasing supplies several times: Slovenia (six-fold), Cyprus (3.4 times), Czech Republic (3.1 times), Greece (three-fold) and Italy (2.2 times), the data said.

Also, Austria (by 12%), Belgium (89%), Bulgaria (95%), Hungary (77%), Germany (10%), Spain (68%), Luxembourg (16%), the Netherlands (15%), Romania (9%) are among those EU countries which boosted imports from Russia, as well as Slovakia (21%) and Croatia (2%), according to the statistics.

It added that eight EU countries increased exports to Russia month-on-month: Romania (78%), Lithuania (28%) and the Netherlands (21%) came first.

Earlier in October, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union's prosperity used to be based on cheap energy from Russia and Chinese markets, which provided the bloc with opportunities for technology transfers, investment and cheap goods, but now the EU needs to look for energy sources inside Europe and restructure its economy.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

