WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The six European Union members of the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel's demolition of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, their ambassadors to the UN said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the demolition by Israel of Palestinian buildings in the South East of Jerusalem," the ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Estonia said in the statement.

The group expressed serious concerns about ongoing destruction of Palestinian property by Israeli authorities.

The envoys noted that any demolitions in occupied territories violate international humanitarian law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions.

Israeli forces reportedly demolished 12 buildings in Wadi Hummus outside East Jerusalem allegedly for violating construction rules after Israel's top court rejected an appeal by their residents.