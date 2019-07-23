UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six EU Countries Condemn Israel's Demolition Of Palestinian Homes - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Six EU Countries Condemn Israel's Demolition of Palestinian Homes - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The six European Union members of the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel's demolition of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, their ambassadors to the UN said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the demolition by Israel of Palestinian buildings in the South East of Jerusalem," the ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Estonia said in the statement.

The group expressed serious concerns about ongoing destruction of Palestinian property by Israeli authorities.

The envoys noted that any demolitions in occupied territories violate international humanitarian law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions.

Israeli forces reportedly demolished 12 buildings in Wadi Hummus outside East Jerusalem allegedly for violating construction rules after Israel's top court rejected an appeal by their residents.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel France European Union Germany Jerusalem Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Poland Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Embassy in Oman holds welcome reception f ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi delegation apprised of nefarious Indian move ..

6 minutes ago

US Arrests 35 Individuals During Immigration Raids ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.