Six EU Countries Ready To Take Migrants Aboard Rescue Ship: Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Six EU countries ready to take migrants aboard rescue ship: Italy

Six EU countries say they are ready to take in some of the 147 migrants currently stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Rome announced Thursday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Six EU countries say they are ready to take in some of the 147 migrants currently stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Rome announced Thursday.

"France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg have told me that they are ready to welcome the migrants," Italian premier Giuseppe Conte said in an open letter addressed to far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who has sought to ban the Open Arms rescue vessel from entering Italian waters.

