UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six EU Countries Ready To Take Migrants Off Rescue Ship: Italy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Six EU countries ready to take migrants off rescue ship: Italy

Six EU countries say they are ready to take in some of the 147 migrants stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Rome announced Thursday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Six EU countries say they are ready to take in some of the 147 migrants stranded on a rescue ship near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Rome announced Thursday.

"France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg have told me that they are ready to welcome the migrants," Italian premier Giuseppe Conte said in an open letter addressed to far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who has sought to ban the Open Arms rescue vessel from Italian waters.

"Once again, my European counterparts are offering us a helping hand," Conte wrote, slamming Salvini who has been calling since last Thursday for the PM to step down.

The humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms was anchored Thursday off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The migrants had been plucked from boats in the Mediterranean this month with weather conditions encouraging more departures from Libya.

Both Italy and Malta have refused Open Arms permission to dock and unload its passengers.

Related Topics

Weather Interior Minister Germany Rome Luxembourg Spain Italy Portugal Romania Libya Malta From

Recent Stories

Microplastics in Arctic snow point to widespread a ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC to hold closed-door meeting Friday to discuss ..

3 minutes ago

Patel takes five wickets as Sri Lanka reach 227 fo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Supports Venezuela's Independent Foreign Po ..

7 minutes ago

Nation marks Indian independence day as 'black day ..

7 minutes ago

USAID Chief to Visit DRC, Nigeria for Talks on Fig ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.