UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six EU States Voice 'severe Concern' Over Pfizer Vaccine Delays

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

Six EU states voice 'severe concern' over Pfizer vaccine delays

Six European Union health ministers signed a letter to the European Commission on Friday to express "severe concern" over delivery delays for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Six European Union health ministers signed a letter to the European Commission on Friday to express "severe concern" over delivery delays for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".

Related Topics

European Union Estonia Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Denmark From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9th to 12th grade classes to resume from Jan 18; d ..

1 minute ago

PML-N, PPP assembly members meet Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Dutch government quits over child benefits scandal ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting discusses Lahore's beautification, traffic ..

5 minutes ago

Former VW boss Winterkorn's market manipulation tr ..

5 minutes ago

China's latest tariff cut win-win for China, Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.