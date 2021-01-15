Six EU states voice 'severe concern' over Pfizer vaccine delays

Six European Union health ministers signed a letter to the European Commission on Friday to express "severe concern" over delivery delays for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Six European Union health ministers signed a letter to the European Commission on Friday to express "severe concern" over delivery delays for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".