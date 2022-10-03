Six Explosions Heard in Downtown Kherson, Presumably Russian Air Defense Working

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Six loud explosions were heard in Kherson on Monday, presumably the Russian air defense system was working, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are no traces of the work of the anti-missile air defense system in the sky above the city, but the sounds of explosions were heard.

There is no official information about the work of the air defense systems yet.

The apparent attack comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the regions of Kherson and neighboring Zaporizhzhia as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics would be allowed to join Russia after a vast majority of their population voted in favor of the move in referendums on September 23-27.