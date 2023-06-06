UrduPoint.com

Six F-16s Were Put Up In Air For Cessna Aircraft , Biden Briefed On Incident - Kirby

Published June 06, 2023

Six F-16s Were Put Up In Air For Cessna Aircraft , Biden Briefed on Incident - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Six F-16s were put up in the air for the Cessna Citation aircraft on Sunday afternoon, while the President was briefed and kept informed, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Six F-16s from three different air bases on the East Coast, certainly, Joint Base Andrews was one of those three launched into the air six F-16s... to intercept this particular Cessna Citation," Kirby said. "At the appropriate time the President was briefed and kept informed."

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday that four people were killed in the Cessna Citation aircraft crash over Washington this weekend, an accident that caused a security scare due to a sonic boom generated by an F-16 intercept.

In its accident and incident notification report, the FAA said there are four fatalities, including one crew member.

The aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in Waynesboro, Virginia, the report added.

On Sunday, the FAA told Sputnik after multiple media reports of loud explosion-like sounds in Washington that a Cessna Citation aircraft crashed in Virginia. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) explained that a sonic boom in the Washington DC area and its surroundings was caused by a F-16 fighter jet that intercepted the unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington before the latter crashed.

