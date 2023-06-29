Six Freight Wagons With Cement Derail at Train Station in Moscow - Russian Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Six freight wagons with cement derailed at the Biryulevo-Tovarnaya train station in Moscow, there were no injured and no environmental threat, but traffic was suspended, Russian Railways said on Thursday.

"Today at 1:07 p.m.

(local time, 10:07 GMT) at the Biryulevo-Tovarnaya station, six freight wagons (the cargo is cement) derailed. No one was injured. There is no environmental threat. Traffic at the station has been suspended, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Delays are expected for passenger/commuter trains of the Paveletsky direction and Aeroexpress trains to Domodedovo airport," Russian Railways said in a statement.