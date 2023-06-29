Open Menu

Six Freight Wagons With Cement Derail At Train Station In Moscow - Russian Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Six Freight Wagons With Cement Derail at Train Station in Moscow - Russian Railways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Six freight wagons with cement derailed at the Biryulevo-Tovarnaya train station in Moscow, there were no injured and no environmental threat, but traffic was suspended, Russian Railways said on Thursday.

"Today at 1:07 p.m.

(local time, 10:07 GMT) at the Biryulevo-Tovarnaya station, six freight wagons (the cargo is cement) derailed. No one was injured. There is no environmental threat. Traffic at the station has been suspended, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Delays are expected for passenger/commuter trains of the Paveletsky direction and Aeroexpress trains to Domodedovo airport," Russian Railways said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Traffic Airport P

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

42 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World