Six Greek F-16 Fighter Jets Take Part In Eunomia Joint Drills Off Cyprus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Six Greek F-16 fighter jets took part on Thursday in joint Eunomia aeronautical exercises of Greece, Cyprus, Italy and France that are taking place south of Cyprus, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Six Greek F-16 fighter jets took part on Thursday in joint Eunomia aeronautical exercises of Greece, Cyprus, Italy and France that are taking place south of Cyprus, media reported.

According to Ekathimerini newspaper, the six planes have been spotted earlier in the day on their way to Cyprus from the Turkish side, which then unsuccessfully attempted to obstruct their return flight.

The jets joined two more F-16 deployed on Cyprus and France's Rafale fighters participating in the drills, the media said.

On Wednesday, the Greek Defense Ministry said that Greece, Cyprus, Italy and France agreed to increase their joint military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean within the framework of the Quartet Cooperation Initiative, noting that the three-day joint Eunomia aeronautical exercise was part of the initiative.

The decision to hold military exercises in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration comes amid escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.

Oruc Reis ship began exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean in August. On Sunday, Turkey announced the extension of seismic exploration in the area until Thursday.

Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

