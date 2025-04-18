Six Hurt After Shooting At Florida University: Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) At least six people were hurt, one of them critically, after a mass shooting at a Florida university on Thursday, hospital officials said.
The campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee was locked down after gunfire erupted, with students ordered to shelter in place.
Local media, citing a police spokesperson, reported one man was in custody.
The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper said the spokesperson did not confirm the identity of the man, or comment on social media reports that there was more than one shooter.
Witnesses spoke of chaos as people began running through the sprawling campus when shots rang out in the area of the student union.
"Everyone just started running out of the student union," a witness named Wayne told local news station WCTV.
"About a minute later, we heard about eight to 10 gunshots."
The eyewitness said he saw one man who appeared to have been shot in the midsection.
"The whole entire thing was just surreal. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing.
"Everything was really quiet, than all chaotic."
The university, a public institution with more than 40,000 students, warned all those on campus to take shelter.
"An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union," the university said on social media.
"Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures."
A statement from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said doctors were "actively receiving and caring for patients."
A spokesperson for the hospital told AFP: "We have six patients, one in critical condition, and the rest in serious condition," confirming they were hurt in the shooting.
Student Sam Swartz told the Tallahassee Democrat he had been in the basement of the student union when shooting started.
"Everyone started freaking out," Swartz said, adding he had heard around 10 shots.
A group of eight people, who were working on a project, huddled in a hallway and barricaded themselves with trash cans and plywood.
"I remember learning to do the best you can to make them take time because they don't want to do anything that takes time, they're just trying to get as many people," Swartz said.
Footage on social media showed a stream of young adults walking through corridors with their hands in the air as they evacuated the building.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
More Stories From World
-
Trump softens on Zelensky, says mineral deal coming 'soon'1 minute ago
-
Six hurt after shooting at Florida university: hospital1 minute ago
-
Trump talks up EU tariff deal as Italy's Meloni visits1 minute ago
-
US judge rules against Google in online ad tech antitrust case21 minutes ago
-
Andreeva knocked out by Alexandrova in Stuttgart last 161 hour ago
-
Andreeva knocked out by Alexandrova in Stuttgart last 161 hour ago
-
At least three dead in Italy cable car crash1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian tennis player seeks legal justice over 'moral abuse'1 hour ago
-
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes2 hours ago
-
US judge rules Google monopolized online ad tech market2 hours ago
-
China's Xi, seeking to build regional ties, meets Cambodian leader2 hours ago
-
Trump says Fed chief's 'termination cannot come fast enough'2 hours ago