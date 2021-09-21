UrduPoint.com

Six Illegal Migrants Allowed To Stay In Latvia For Humanitarian Reasons - Border Guard

Latvia's State Border Guard thwarted 16 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus within 24 hours, and allowed six migrants to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds, the state agency said on Tuesday

"Within the 24-hour period, 16 ttempts to illegally cross the Latvian border from Belarus were prevented. Six people were detained for illegal border crossing. They were not forbidden to cross the border for humanitarian reasons," the border guard said in a statement.

A total of 1,284 people have tried to cross the Latvian-Belarusian border since August 10, when a state of emergency was declared in the border regions of the Baltic state.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported lately on the growing number of illegal migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating migration in response to Western sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko maintains that the country is unable to control the influx of migrants because of the sanctions.

