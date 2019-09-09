Six in 10 Americans Fear Mass Shooting, Majority Wants Tougher Gun Laws - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) At least 60 percent of Americans fear becoming the next victim of a mass shooting in the United States and strongly support expanding background checks and other gun control laws, a new poll showed on Monday.

"With six in 10 worried about a mass shooting in their own community, Americans by a 17-point margin express confidence that stricter gun control laws would reduce such incidents, and even more widely endorse improved mental health monitoring and treatment to that end," the ABC/Washington Post poll found.

Some 58 percent of respondents expressed confidence that stricter gun laws would in fact reduce mass shootings, while 41 percent were skeptical, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, 89 percent of those polled said they support background checks for all gun purchases, including private and gun show sales, and 86 percent backed "red flag" laws allowing the police to take guns from individuals found by a judge to be a danger, the poll showed.

From 2009 to 2017, at least 173 mass shootings took place in the United States, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.