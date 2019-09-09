UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six In 10 Americans Fear Mass Shooting, Majority Wants Tougher Gun Laws - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Six in 10 Americans Fear Mass Shooting, Majority Wants Tougher Gun Laws - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) At least 60 percent of Americans fear becoming the next victim of a mass shooting in the United States and strongly support expanding background checks and other gun control laws, a new poll showed on Monday.

"With six in 10 worried about a mass shooting in their own community, Americans by a 17-point margin express confidence that stricter gun control laws would reduce such incidents, and even more widely endorse improved mental health monitoring and treatment to that end," the ABC/Washington Post poll found.

Some 58 percent of respondents expressed confidence that stricter gun laws would in fact reduce mass shootings, while 41 percent were skeptical, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, 89 percent of those polled said they support background checks for all gun purchases, including private and gun show sales, and 86 percent backed "red flag" laws allowing the police to take guns from individuals found by a judge to be a danger, the poll showed.

From 2009 to 2017, at least 173 mass shootings took place in the United States, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.  

Related Topics

Police United States 2017 Post All From

Recent Stories

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

56 minutes ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of â€˜Education ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

2 hours ago

Grand Energy Transition needs knowledge-based, tec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.