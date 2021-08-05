UrduPoint.com

Six In 10 US Parents Say COVID-19 Child Care Duties Hurt Their Careers - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:22 PM

A 62 percent majority of parents with children under age 18 believe their child care and virtual schooling duties during the pandemic have negatively impacted chances to advance in their careers, a poll by the American Staffing Association (ASA) said on Thursday

"Work-life balance became a thing of the past for many parents during the COVID-19 pandemic," ASA President Richard Wahlquist said in a press release. "Parents are feeling left behind in their careers and in their workplaces.

The findings are based on an ASA commissioned Harris Poll of 2,066 U.S. adults, including 1,070 parents and 605 parents of children under 18, the release said.

The survey found that minorities are especially impacted, with seven in 10 Black parents and 62 percent of Hispanic parents concerned that child care and virtual schooling duties hurt their opportunities for career advancement, the release added.

Similar concerns were expressed by 51 percent of White parents, according to the release.

