Six Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Southwestern China - Xinhua

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Six people were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the city of Guanghan in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Two of them are in serious condition, it said.

The fire was contained by 3 a.m. local time.

Zhang Junyi, Guanghan city's party chief, said the fire broke out at the Jinyan fireworks factory's Nanfeng production area, shut down during the period.