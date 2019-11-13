UrduPoint.com
Six Injured In Suicide Bombing Outside Police Station In Western Indonesia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Five police officers and one civilian were injured as a result of a suicide bombing outside the police station in Medan, the administrative center of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, on Wednesday, The Strait Times newspaper reported, citing a police statement.

According to the statement, several cars were also damaged in the incident.

The bomber was identified based on fingerprints and found to have carried out the attack alone.

Police are examining the crime scene and investigating the members of the bomber's family.

