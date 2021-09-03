Six Injured in Supermarket Attack in New Zealand - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Six people were injured in a supermarket attack in the New Zealand city of Auckland on Friday, with three of them being in a critical condition, the RNZ radio station reported.

The suspect was shot dead by the police at the scene of the crime. Earlier, media said about four people with stab and gunshot wounds.

The assailant's motives remain unclear.