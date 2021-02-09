UrduPoint.com
Six Injured, Two Critically, As Myanmar Police Disperse Protests In Capital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Six people were injured, two of them critically, in a police shooting during protests in the Myanmar capital of Naypyitaw on Tuesday, media reported.

According to the Thai-based Irrawaddy news website, citing sources, police used both rubber bullets and live fire against the crowd. A man shot in the chest and a 20-year-old woman shot in the head reportedly received the most serious injuries.

Police were said to have opened fire on protesters after attempting to disperse them with water cannons.

Mass protests continue in Myanmar for the fourth consecutive day, demanding that the military hand power back to the elected government and release those detained.

Earlier in the day, media reported that over 20 people were detained in the capital. More than 200 arrests were reported in the city of Mandalay.

Last week, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been put under house arrest.

