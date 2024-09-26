Six Inmates Die In Uruguay Prison Blaze: Interior Ministry
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Six inmates died after a fire ripped through their cell in a prison on the outskirts of Uruguay's capital Montevideo, the interior ministry said Wednesday.
The cause of the blaze at Santiago Vazquez penitentiary, the biggest prison in the Latin American country, was not yet known.
The ministry said that six charred bodies were found in a locked cell in an area where the other cells were all open.
It added that a prisoner from an adjoining cell was taken to the prison hospital for treatment.
