Six Iraqi Protesters Killed Over Past 48 Hours - Source In Human Rights Commission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Six Iraqi Protesters Killed Over Past 48 Hours - Source in Human Rights Commission

Six protesters were killed in Iraq over the past 48 hours, a source in the national human rights commission told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Six protesters were killed in Iraq over the past 48 hours, a source in the national human rights commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Six protesters were killed during the past 48 hours, with 4 of them in Baghdad, one in Karbala and one in Basra," the source said.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands injured in protests since October, when the Iraqi people took to the streets demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

