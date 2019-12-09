Six Iraqi Soldiers Injured After Rockets Hit Military Base Near Baghdad Airport - Military

Six Iraqi servicemen were injured after four rockets hit a military base in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Six Iraqi servicemen were injured after four rockets hit a military base in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday.

"Four rockets landed inside the military camp near Baghdad International Airport, injuring six soldiers," the press office said in a statement.

It added that the security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets after searching the area.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Iraqi security service told Sputnik that two rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport.