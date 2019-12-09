UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Iraqi Soldiers Injured After Rockets Hit Military Base Near Baghdad Airport - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

Six Iraqi Soldiers Injured After Rockets Hit Military Base Near Baghdad Airport - Military

Six Iraqi servicemen were injured after four rockets hit a military base in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Six Iraqi servicemen were injured after four rockets hit a military base in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday.

"Four rockets landed inside the military camp near Baghdad International Airport, injuring six soldiers," the press office said in a statement.

It added that the security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets after searching the area.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Iraqi security service told Sputnik that two rockets fell near the Baghdad International Airport.

Related Topics

Injured Iraq Baghdad Airport

Recent Stories

PCB invites Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad as ..

22 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister to Hold Talks With Council ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi eliminates gender-segregated entrances for e ..

10 seconds ago

LHC gives seven-day time to govt’s review commit ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar orders provisio ..

13 minutes ago

French basketball player fined in China for not lo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.