UrduPoint.com

Six IS Operatives Detained In US Operation In Eastern Syria - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Six IS Operatives Detained in US Operation in Eastern Syria - CENTCOM

Six operatives of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were detained in a US military operation in eastern Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Six operatives of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were detained in a US military operation in eastern Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 48 hours, US Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria resulting in the detention of six ISIS operatives, including al-Zubaydi, an Islamic State Syria Province Senior Official involved in the planning and facilitation of ISIS attacks in Syria," the press release read.

No civilians were injured or killed during the strikes, according to initial assessments.

The capture of the IS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to "further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks," CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla was quoted as saying in the release.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS

Recent Stories

Two bills introduced in NA

Two bills introduced in NA

1 minute ago
 Speaker announces six members as Panel of presidin ..

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

1 minute ago
 Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

1 minute ago
 Rs 474 bln investment made in K-Electric after pri ..

Rs 474 bln investment made in K-Electric after privatization: Senate body told

1 minute ago
 Europol Joins Investigation Into Corruption Scanda ..

Europol Joins Investigation Into Corruption Scandal in European Parliament - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 France Prepares New Law on Further Rearmament - Ma ..

France Prepares New Law on Further Rearmament - Macron

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.