Six IS Operatives Detained in US Operation in Eastern Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Six operatives of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were detained in a US military operation in eastern Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 48 hours, US Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria resulting in the detention of six ISIS operatives, including al-Zubaydi, an Islamic State Syria Province Senior Official involved in the planning and facilitation of ISIS attacks in Syria," the press release read.

No civilians were injured or killed during the strikes, according to initial assessments.

The capture of the IS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to "further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks," CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla was quoted as saying in the release.