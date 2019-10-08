UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Islamic State Terrorists Killed In Drone Strike In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Six Islamic State Terrorists Killed in Drone Strike in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

At least six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) were killed in a drone strike in the Afghan eastern Nangarhar province, the local governor's office said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) At least six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) were killed in a drone strike in the Afghan eastern Nangarhar province, the local governor's office said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the attack took place overnight in Khogyani district. A weapons depot was also destroyed in the strike.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Governor Russia 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

21 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

34 minutes ago

NAB, Karachi recovers 1,191.53 mln during 2019

6 minutes ago

Health Department to open new OT at Trauma Center ..

6 minutes ago

Deal With Damascus Best Option for Kurds in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Play staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.