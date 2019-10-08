Six Islamic State Terrorists Killed in Drone Strike in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

At least six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) were killed in a drone strike in the Afghan eastern Nangarhar province, the local governor's office said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) At least six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) were killed in a drone strike in the Afghan eastern Nangarhar province, the local governor's office said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the attack took place overnight in Khogyani district. A weapons depot was also destroyed in the strike.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.